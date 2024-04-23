Kim Kardashian breaks silence following Taylor Swift's diss track

Kim Kardashian addressed a few bizarre rumours about herself following the release of Taylor Swift's diss track, thanK you aIMee, seemingly aimed at her.

The reality TV star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 22, ahead of the release of the American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 series finale.

Jimmy, the host of the program started the segment, saying that several of Kim's fans have made some speculations about her.

He added, "I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false."

Jimmy asked, people to assume that "you blow dry your jewellery before you put it on?"

In response, the Skims founder said, "Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail."

During their conversation, Kim also revealed that she sleeps with her "eyes slightly open," leaving fans surprised.

The mother-of-four opened up about several fun facts about her. However, netizens were quick to judge that Kim's new interview came just after Swift's diss track release.