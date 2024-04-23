Home and Away alum Orpheus Pledger proven guilty of assault

Ospheus Pledger accused of assault

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger was caught off-guard on CCTV footage, allegedly assaulting a woman by dragging her to the ground.

On Tuesday, April 23, Pledger’s lawyer Jasper MacCuspie made a shocking revelation, revealing that the celebrity had secretly left the hospital overnight.

Pledger, who is accused of assaulting a woman, has been on remand since March 27 after he was refused bail. The actor’s charges include causing injury and unlawful assault.

According to the police, Pledger could be heard saying “I’m coming” before the line got disconnected.

Speaking of the victim, the woman was rushed to the hospital with bruising to her neck and elsewhere, hinting at a strangling attempt.

The said footage was played before the court, with Magistrate Justin Foster sharing his remarks, noting: “It’s reasonably clear that he stomped on (the woman’s) head.”

The recording confirms Pledger dragging the woman to the ground ahead of stomping her.

In addition, the pair of Vans shown in the video, also belongs to the TV personality.

For the unversed, Pledger was arrested on March 25 in Northcote and has been in police custody since.