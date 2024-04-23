King Charles, royal family share special birthday tribute to Prince Louis

King Charles wishes a very happy birthday to Prince Louis

King Charles III has delighted royal fans as he expressed his love for Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis on his sixth birthday.

The royal family reposted the fan-favourite royal Prince Louis' new picture minutes after the Prince and Princess of Wales released it on massive demands of their fans and followers.



The Palace captioned the photo: "Happy 6th Birthday prince Louis!" The King's office also added a cake emoji to celebrate the young prince's special day as he turned six today (April 23, 2024).

The 75-year-old's move surely makes his beloved daughter-in-law Kate also happy.

Princess Kate, who's battling cancer, was reportedly not in favour of releasing the photo after photoshop scandal, but they finally did to delight their well-wishers.

Princess Kate and William made the decision at the eleventh hour to release the youngster royal's photo.

The picture, taken by future Queen Kate Middleton, was captioned: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!"

They added: "Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

The photo attracted massive likes and hearts, with one writing: "Louis looks so much like George here!"



Another wrote: "There's so much personality in his face. I bet he is wonderful to have as your baby."