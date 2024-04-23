Princess Kate silences haters with surprise birthday snap of Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an adorable picture of Prince Louis as he turns six today.

In the photo posted on social media, the young royal looked grown as he posed for the camera laying on his stomach in a lawn.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! [birthday cake] Thank you for all the kind wishes today,” the caption read.

The Princess of Wales was also credited as the photographer of the snap.

It comes amid uncertainty around whether the mom of three would uphold personal tradition of posting photos of her kids on special occasions.

For the unversed, the princes sparked intense backlash after admitting to manipulating the Mother’s Day portrait, in which she posed with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis last month.

In an unprecendented apology note directed at internet users, cancer-stricken Kate Middleton wrote on social media at the time, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

She added: “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”