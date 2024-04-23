Bianca Censori 'finds' Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian 'amusing'

Bianca Censori turned out to be a fan of Taylor Swift's music as she likes the singer's latest diss track, thanK you aIMee, about Kim Kardashian.

As reported by Life & Style, Kanye West's wife 'finds' the globally known musician's song "very amusing."

An insider claimed that the Australian beauty likes "Taylor’s music and think it’s all fair play."

For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

One of Swift's tracks, thanK you aIMee, leaves her fans guessing that it is aimed at the reality TV star as the letters K, I and M are capitalised in the song's title.

The Bad Blood singer shared in her song that she used to be bullied by the socialite. The lyrics reads, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."

Moreover, reports are suggesting that the Lover singer took a dig at the reality TV star and his ex-husband Kanye in another track titled Cassandra.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two ladies first sparked woes over an audio recording when the rapper inappropriately used Swift's name in his song Famous.

However, Bianca's alleged liking for Swift suggests that the architectural designer has been enjoying the latest controversy involving her husband's ex-wife.