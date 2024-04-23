Zendaya shares her parents’ ‘hilarious’ reaction to steamy ‘Challengers’ scene

Zendaya's family has remained steadfast in their support of the actress despite some difficult-to-watch-scenes



Zendaya’s family, especially her parents, have been her biggest supporters throughout her diverse and lengthy Hollywood career. However, there are moments when things get a little awkward, particularly when they’re watching her on the big screen.

Most recently, Zendaya’s family joined her on the premiere of her new movie, The Challengers, which includes an infamous steamy scene featuring the 27-year-old actress.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya revealed that although it was a little uncomfortable, she managed to laugh it off.

“It was hilarious. Yeah, I thought it was hilarious,” she said.

Zendaya then remarked that her family has probably seen worse, referencing her role in Euphoria as teenage drug addict Ruby “Rue” Bennett.

“They’ve all seen Euphoria, you know, so it’s not our first rodeo or anything,” she quipped, adding, “It was funny because, you know, obviously I’ve seen the movie many times so I know what’s coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to, like, watch them watch and slowly just be like, ‘Oh God,’”

Even though the scene didn’t go beyond making out, Zendaya admitted, “It’s still enough to not want to watch with your aunt.”

In The Challengers, Zendaya portrays the character of Tashi Duncan, an aspiring tennis star forced to give up on her dreams after suffering a major injury and turning to coaching instead.