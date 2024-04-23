Prince Harry believes himself to be ‘eternal victim’ of King Charles’ wrath

Prince Harry is believed to harbour negative feelings about King Charles’ decision to evict his family from Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke of Sussex was asked to vacate the private residence in the UK, where he lived with wife Meghan Markle and kids, two months after the release of his memoir Spare last year.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggest the prince was enraged at the 75-year-old monarch for stripping him off a safe place in case of his return to his home country.

He also claimed Harry likes to portray himself as an “eternal victim” to royal family’s purported attacks.

"Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce,” shared Tom.

"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home,” the royal expert explained.

"For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim,” he added.