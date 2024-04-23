Camila Cabello turns up bare-faced at Coachella Valley Festival

Camila Cabello dons in no-makeup look

Camila Cabello pulled off a bare-face look at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA on Sunday, April 21.

The 27-year-old hitmaker embraced her natural complexion as she strolled around the festival.

According to DailyMail, the Havana singer wore her platinum blonde hair, sporting a no-makeup look at the festival.

Cabello donned a sheer white tank top, pairing it with a pair of high-waisted shorts and a leather jacket.

She topped her look with a bunch of chunky layered choker necklaces and square-shaped sunglasses.

This came after the celebrity performed with the Young and Beautiful singer Lana Del Rey on Friday, April 19.

Staging her latest single, I Luv It, she sported a white Pepsi Cola T. shirt alongside blue jeans, accessorizing the look with a sparkly choker necklace.

Speaking exclusively about distancing herself from the spotlight in an interview with NewBeauty, Cabello talked about shielding her mental health.

The former Fifth Harmony member told the outlet that “there are definitely challenging things that come with it.”

“I’ve had to take my phases where I’ve been more of a recluse, kind of hiding out, and almost pretending that I wasn’t in the public eye, just for my mental health. And I think that’s been really helpful. I think I dip in and out. Whether it’s being on social media or having access to it.”

Opening up on the subject, she further added: “There are times in my life where I really, truly forget I’m in the public eye, even though I am. And then months later, I’ll rejoin social media and be like, ‘Oh, they got all these terrible pictures of me.”