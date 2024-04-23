Beyonce slams stigma about natural hair while sharing her wash day routine

Beyonce owns a hair care brand called Cecred by Beyonce Knowles

Beyoncé’s long, lustrous blonde locks have always been an iconic part of her brand. But despite over two decades of experimenting with colours, styles, and wigs, her natural hair remains healthy and strong, despite what many seem to think about afro-textured hair.

To challenge the stereotypes, Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Sunday to share her wash day rituals and offer a glimpse of her natural hair.

“The stigma and misconception is that people that wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That is bull***t, ‘cause it ain’t nobody business,” she emphasised in the clip.

The secret behind her healthy mane, in addition to her talented team of hair stylists, is her hair care brand, Cécred.

In the caption of the video, the 32-time Grammy winner further reflected on her journey of challenging misconceptions and breaking stereotypes not only through her music, but also her hair.

She wrote, “Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years.”

Beyoncé concluded, “Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest thing to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here.”