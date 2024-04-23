Céline Dion unveils her goal amid Stiff-Person Syndrome battle

Céline Dion recently opened up about the challenges following SPS disorder

Céline Dion, the powerhouse vocalist recently opened up about the challenges of living with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), offering an insight into her aspirations for future.

Speaking exclusively to Vogue France, the 56-year-old singer shared her stance on determination, noting: "I'm working very hard, and tomorrow will be even harder.”

"But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."

Although she didn’t reveal the exact timeline for her comeback, she seemed positive about being passionate towards whatever she does.

The vocalist who was diagnosed with the disorder in the late 2022, talked about her central nervous system being affected, causing debilitating muscle spasms.

Speaking on the subject, Dion admitted: “I haven’t beat the disease," adding, "but I have to learn to live with it.”

Staying true to her dedication, Dion explained: "My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again."

For the unversed, her upcoming Prime Video documentary I Am: Céline Dion sheds light on the challenges following the disorder. It will also chronicle the singer’s inspiring resilience.