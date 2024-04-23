Prince Harry leaves UK fans disappointed

Prince Harry is believed to have left his coterie of UK admirers disappointed following his decision to make the US his primary residence.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick suggested the Duke of Sussex “effectively crushed the hopes” of anyone hoping for him to return to his home country.

For the unversed, the prince amended his country of residence as the States in official documents published by Companies House last week.

It led to uncertainty over his permanent return to the Firm in a bid to help the royal family deal with the current health crisis.

Ryan said: "Psychologically, it must be hard on those who view Harry as a symbol of Britain itself being of origin from the Royal Family."

He explained: "For now, Harry may feel welcome in the US. However, that could change if his upcoming projects aren't successful or his popularity wanes.

"If the Duke ever decides to change his mind and return to Britain, he should not expect welcoming arms."