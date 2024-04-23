Kim Kardashian faces major setback after Taylor Swift's diss track release

Kim Kardashian faces big setback after Taylor Swift's diss track release

Kim Kardashian faced a drop in her popularity on social media after Taylor Swift released a diss track, thanK you aIMee, seemingly aimed at the reality TV star.

Not only this, Swifties filled the comments section of Kim's latest birthday post for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, with taunting remarks.

One fan wrote, "You should definitely listen to the song, thanK you aIMee."

Another fan penned, "aIMee... Karmas gonna track you down!"

For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

One of her tracks thanK you aIMee leaves her fans guessing that it is aimed at the Skims founder as the letters K, I and M are capitalised in the title of the song.

The lyrics of the song reads, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."

While referring to Kim and Kanye West's daughter North West's viral dance video on her song, Swift sings, "And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."