Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'bizarre' perception of royal family slammed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received wide support from within and outside of the Palace alike contrary to their own perception.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal commentator Simon Vigar claimed efforts were made to make the Duchess of Sussex feel like at home following her marriage to the duke in 2018.

''The idea that people never wanted it to work - I find it completely bizarre,” he said.

Noting people in the Palace “bent over backwards” for the duchess, the Channel 5 broadcaster explained their cherishment came from the prince’s fondness toward Meghan.

Vigar also claimed the media coverage was “very positive,” adding, it did not align with the picture of events painted by the Sussexes following their exit from the Firm.

''Covering events, her first walkabouts in the winter of 2018 before the wedding - you could see that the demographic had changed,” he explained.

''That the people who had turned out to see Harry and Meghan - there was a clear transformation [...], which was great.

''It was reflecting modern Britain,” Simon shared, noting, all of it has been brutally “squandered” with Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

''It's a great shame,” he added.