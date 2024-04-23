Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make bold move as UK plans gain momentum

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry makes bold move as UK plans gain momentum

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking all precautions they can ahead of their expected return to the UK next month.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess hired brand manager Charlie Gipson as their UK spokesperson.

The 41-year-old new hire will work alongside their US-based PR team and serve as the couple’s main point of contact for all UK and European media.

He describes himself as a “senior PR & Events specialist with over 15 years experience in consumer comms”.

Besides having previously worked with the likes of Mars, Cadbury, and Dominos, Gipson is also said to have “excelled in media relations and strategic communication planning” for clients including Samsung and Instagram.

As a brand manager, he has launched “delicious new treats for Mars,” covered Crufts with Perdigree and once dressed up as Pudsey the Bear for Children In Need, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The latest shake-up comes as Harry prepares to head to his home country to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service in honour of 10 years of the Invictus Games in London next month.

Meghan Markle’s presence along with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, remains uncertain, owing to soaring security issues and Briton’s general ill-will towards them.