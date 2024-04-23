Meghan Markle's podcast comeback faces major setback ahead of launch

Meghan Markle’s second iteration of Archetypes podcast has met with bad news even before it actually began.

The Duchess of Sussex, who announced her collaboration with Lemonada Media for a podcast in February, is believed to have pulled the brakes on it for this year.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden cited a source, claiming, “The relaunch of Meghan's Archetypes podcast got pushed back to 2025”.

According to reports, Lemonada Media prompted the delay to avoid the podcast overshadowing the former actress’ upcoming TV project, which she began filming last week.

Moreover, the female-founded company has been concerned about “scheduling conflicts” between the launch of its podcast and that of the Suits alum’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan was previously in a deal with Spotify, via which she released the first season of Archetypes in 2022.

The series was graced by the likes of high-profile guests and the duchess’ celebrity friends, including Serena Wilson, Mariah Carey, and Candace Bushnell among others.

However, the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with the streaming platform was unexpectedly terminated in June 2023, leading to an uncertain future for Meghan’s podcast endeavours.