Bunnie Xo discloses why husband Jelly Roll 'got off internet'

Bunnie Xo stood up to online bullies who shamed her husband Jelly Roll for his weight.

In a recent Dumb Blonde podcast episode, the model revealed her husband's social media hiatus and responded to bullies.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f****** weight”, she revealed before adding, “That makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby”.

“It hurts him”, said the podcaster in the vulnerability of the moment.

Subsequently, Roll's spouse, whose true name is Alisa DeFord, expressed her perspective on cyberbullying.

She made the observation that people frequently feel entitled to judge others without hesitation.

“’You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f*** we’re not, enough is enough."

The YouTuber also underlined the detrimental effects that bullying may have on people's mental health, implying that not everyone can withstand the pressure and that this can have much worse consequences.

“I’m gonna stand up for all the underdogs”, Bunnie asserted before expressing that she’s never letting the hatred get to her.

The vocalist of The Wild Ones has been outspoken about his quest for self-improvement. He recently revealed to People magazine that he has lost "70 something pounds," feeling fantastic and eager to lose even more.