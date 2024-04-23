Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes share an update on their wedding plans

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes share an update on her wedding plans

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who made headlines in November 2022 with their affair scandal, got candid about their plans on getting married.



The revealed they are discussing the possibility of marriage during the Sunday’s episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, via Page Six.

“I think we’re still deciding about, just, what that level of commitment is, whether it’s legal or not, but that’s still up for debate,” Robach, 51, said.

“But mentally, emotionally, we’ve absolutely agreed to commit to each other,” she explained. “We haven’t figured the marriage thing out yet.”

At that, Holmes chimed in, “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married.”

“Correct,” Robach responded. “But I have said to you, and I believe you’ve said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life.”

She continued, “And I would like to live with you when the time comes. It doesn’t have to be today, tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually want to live with you.”

Robach also referenced Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together since 1983 without making their relationship legal.

“I’ve always been in awe of the fact that every day they wake up and they choose to be together, there’s no legal binding document that says they have to be together.”