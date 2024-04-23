Anne Hathaway reveals shocking practice she had to do in early acting jobs

Anne Hathaway got candid about the gross routine she had to go through during screen chemistry tests in her early acting jobs.

In a new interview with V Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress, 41, revealed that “back in the 2000s” she was asked kiss 10 guys and how it “sounded gross to her.

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it,” said Hathaway.

“I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

The Princess Diaries star went on to add that she was “so young” and “terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled ‘difficult.’”

Hathaway, who didn’t name the movie she was screen-tested form, added that she “just pretended I was excited and got on with it.”

“It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me,” she said. “It was just a very different time and now we know better.”