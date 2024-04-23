Céline Dion reflects on 'big time' Grammy honour: 'Very touching'

Céline Dion made an emotional appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



The 56-year-old pop star appeared on the cover of Vogue France on April 22. She also talked about her struggle with stiff-person syndrome and her rare public appearance at the award ceremony in February in a now-private "Life in Looks" video for the magazine.

As she accepted the prize for album of the year for Midnights from Taylor Swift in front of a standing ovation, she commented, "It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honour."

"That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again. It took a lot, a lot out of me,” she continued. “But my son, René-Charles — R.C. — came and gave me his support.”

The singer of My Heart Will Go On added that it was "an honour, because [Swift] is having the time of her life and I'm the one who's presenting it to her," to present the Grammy for album of the year, which she won in 1997 for Falling into You.

“But it's always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation,” she added of the moment.

An insider exclusively told the outlet that Dion's unexpectedly moving performance at the Grammy Awards in February was "an amazing night for her."

"She's doing well, and the hope is that she can continue to do more and ease back in," the insider added of Dion, who also shared a sweet moment with Swift backstage after presenting.