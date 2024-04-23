Rachel Leviss recalls moment when she realized Tom Sandoval 'manipulated' her

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is talking candidly about the realisation that her relationship with Tom Sandoval wasn't the best one.

Leviss, 29, read a journal entry from her stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona, where she sought voluntary treatment after their covert, months-long romance was made public, in the Rachel Goes Rogue podcast on Friday, April 19.

Following her viewing of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the podcast presenter revealed that she was inspired to write the notebook passage by Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) "when Tom Riddle has her under his spell."

"He has her do all of these things out of her character, out of her integrity, to please Tom. Am I playing the victim role by saying this? Essentially Tom has manipulated me and had me under his love spell," read Leviss.

The former cast member of Vanderpump Rules said that Sandoval, 40, had also made her feel as though her mother was "gaslighting" and "manipulating" her and had turned her against her family.

"My mom has ulterior motives, he says. He tries to talk me out of treatment. 'They're going to brainwash you. There isn't such a thing called love addiction,' " Leviss read. " 'This place is a last-ditch effort. Extending is a bad idea. You are becoming dependent on this place.' He calls me selfish for staying."

Leviss continued: "I shared with him that I was having really dark thoughts, and I told him I was extending two more weeks. And he said that that was a bad idea. And I said, 'I'm scared if I come out of what might happen if I'm having these dark thoughts.' He said, 'That's still a bad idea. I've been having to rough it out here alone.'"

After receiving treatment, the former reality TV star claimed to be able to see Sandoval "for what he actually is."