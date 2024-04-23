Paramore's Hayley Williams shares how 'impressive' Taylor Swift's recent album is

Hayley Williams is a huge fan of Taylor Swift’s recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Swift, 34, was among the musicians that the "Misery Business" singer, whose band Paramore served as the ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024, said she was listening to this past weekend on Monday, April 22.

The 35-year-old Williams expressed her opinion on Swift's most recent album being "impressive" in an Instagram Stories post.

"Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend. Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It's so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor's words get without ever losing the universal thread," she captioned the post with an image of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology artwork. "I'm so ready to be tour-mates."

Williams also mentioned the artists and bands she was listening to, including Radiohead, The Smile, Blonde Redhead, Idles, Bee Gees, Beyoncé, and Rufus Wainwright.

When Swift and Williams were both nominated for the 2008 Grammy for best new artist, they first crossed paths.

“Not long after we became friends, she knew I felt awkward going to my ex’s wedding, so she tagged along with me, made it fun, and then we ditched the reception to go to the Cheesecake Factory,” the Hard Times performer recalled in People magazine’s December cover story.

Williams recalled how loyal friend Swift has always been with her.

“She recently called when I was going through a rough time, just to listen and crack jokes and give me solid advice that of course sounded like perfectly formed lyrics," said Williams, who added: "She's funny as s--- and so fun."