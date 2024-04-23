Paris Hilton reveals special meaning behind baby daughter’s name

Paris Hilton, who introduced her daughter to the world on Saturday, shared the meaning behind her special name.

The hotel heiress took to her iHeartRadio podcast to talk about her daughter London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, via People Magazine.

“I chose London as her name because it’s one of my favourite cities in the world,” Hilton shared. “And ever since I was a little girl, I just always dreamed of having a little daughter named London.”

She continued, “I think it also sounds so cute together, Paris and London, and it’s just such a beautiful and unique name.”

When asked about London’s middle name, Marilyn, the proud mother explained, “I wanted to honour my grandmother, Marilyn.”

She added, “I think it's such a beautiful name. And Phoenix, his middle name is Barron, which is my grandfather's name. And it was just an honour of both of them, and I love them so much.”

Hilton also opened up about her and her husband Carter Reum’s choice to finally share family photos online.

“After many months, Carter and I finally introduced our baby girl London to the world. London was born on 11/11 last year, and we've enjoyed the special time together, just the four of us,” she said.