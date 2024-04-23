Ryan Gosling goes all out for Eva Mendes' 50th birthday celebration

Ryan Gosling's thoughtful touches made birthday 'very special.'

Ryan Gosling went above and beyond to celebrate his partner Eva Mendes' 50th birthday, making it an unforgettable occasion.



A source told the People that the 43-year-old actor pulled out all the stops for the actress and mother of his children during a birthday celebration last month.

The insider noted that Gosling, who recently called Mendes his "hero," ensured the festivities were memorable and made her birthday "very special."

The source also mentioned that the Drive star often reminds Eva of her beauty, which helped her feel at ease as she turned 50.

The couple, who have built a strong and lasting relationship over the years, were described as having a deep connection.

Their bond is evident not only in their public declarations but also in the private moments they share.

Gosling's thoughtful approach to Mendes' milestone birthday reflects the warmth and closeness that have defined their partnership.

An insider revealed to People that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are "truly a happy couple," known for their strong support of each other's passions and their commitment to family time.

The source highlighted that they value the financial freedom their work provides, allowing them to maintain a balanced lifestyle between their careers and raising their two daughters.