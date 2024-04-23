Suri Cruise spotted with Katie Holmes after 18th birthday

Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, were seen enjoying a coffee run in New York City on Monday, marking the first time they have been spotted together since Suri's 18th birthday.



The Dawson's Creek actress and her daughter took a leisurely stroll through the city, illustrating their close bond and shared sense of style.

The mother-daughter duo appeared at ease as they walked through the streets of Manhattan, reinforcing the close relationship they've built over the years.

While Tom Cruise, Suri's estranged father, was notably absent from the public celebration of her birthday,

This sighting comes after years of speculation surrounding the family's dynamic, with the actress taking a central role in raising her daughter away from the influence of Scientology.