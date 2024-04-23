Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds PDA caught after divorce finalization

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds enjoy relaxed outing in Los Angeles.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds seemed relaxed and affectionate as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles after a lunch date on Monday.

Reynolds, the frontman of Imagine Dragons, had just finalized his divorce from the mother of his four children.

Despite the recent life changes, the couple looked completely at ease with each other, sharing affectionate moments as they wandered through the city.

Kelly's laid-back ensemble was a stark contrast to her previous "toxic" relationship with co-star Taylor Kitsch.

Now, she appears to be enjoying a more relaxed chapter of her life, with Reynolds by her side.

Dan Reynolds, the six-foot-four lead singer of Imagine Dragons, towered over his girlfriend Minka Kelly during their recent stroll through Los Angeles after a lunch date.

The frontman kept it simple with a white hoodie and dark sunglasses, pairing them with teal New Balance sneakers.

He was spotted carrying his phone and wallet in his left hand as he walked alongside Kelly.

Their outing comes less than a month after Reynolds finalized his divorce from Aja Volkman.

According to PEOPLE, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" when they concluded their divorce proceedings in March.

They will share joint legal and physical custody of their four children: daughters Arrow Eve, 11, Gia James, 6, Coco Rae, 6, and son Valentine, 4.

The divorce settlement marks the end of a tumultuous journey for Reynolds and Volkman, who originally announced their split in 2018.