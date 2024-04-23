Kevin Hart dishes out details about his actual height

Kevin Hart discusses about his height, standup comedy and billionaire in a new interview

Kevin Hart has recently dished out details about his height and why he made fun of himself during an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.



When Anderson questioned about his height, Kevin admitted GQ magazine got it right, saying “[I'm] 5-foot-5, like with a shoe on, like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get to 5'5 and a half.’”

The comedian also revealed that he informed about his height with his sneakers on, which usually added one to two inches

Interestingly, he did not say his height without his shoes but sneakers usually add 1-2 inches.

Kevin also cleared out that he did not t mind joking about his height.

“Standup comedy is all about talking about this that you aren't afraid to laugh that I'm getting, you're not laughing necessarily at me as if I'm a joke,’” stated Get Hard actor.

Kevin told Anderson, “You're laughing at the experience. I'm giving you an experience through a story that is relatable.”

“And more importantly, I'm saying things that other people just don't have the heart to say,” said The Upside actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson asked whether he was a billionaire, to which Kevin replied, “None of your business.”

“Are you trying to get me robbed?” quipped the actor.

“I mean, hopefully and even if I don't or if I'm not, I think the better side to what I've done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny other people in the business of entertainment, right?” stated the comedian.

Kevin added, “Not just for being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business.”