Rebel Wilson drops hints about Royal Family member involved in drug parties

Rebel Wilson sparks speculation with clues about Royal Family Member.

Rebel Wilson reveals a surprising invitation from a member of the British Royal Family to a drug-fuelled orgy at the home of a US tech billionaire.

Although Wilson doesn't name the royal, she provides three significant hints about his identity: he is male, the event took place in 2014, and he was somewhere between fifteenth and twentieth in line to the British throne.

Wilson recounts the incident as part of her journey through Hollywood and her unexpected experiences.

She describes how she received a "last-minute invite to a tech billionaire's party" from this unnamed royal, who had apparently told a male friend, "We need more girls."

The party, according to Wilson, had a medieval theme and was held at a rented ranch just outside Los Angeles.

The Australian actress known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, recalls an extraordinary night at a tech billionaire's mansion where she encountered a British royal and witnessed a drug-fuelled party with acrobats, jousting, and mermaids.

In her memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson describes the setting as a medieval-themed event held in 2014 at a lavish ranch just outside Los Angeles.

Guests were encouraged to wear costumes, with Wilson donning a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat," which, as she notes, complemented her "child-bearing hips."

As the evening progressed, Wilson observed acrobats mingling with the crowd, a giant firepit surrounded by cushions, and men jousting on horses in a field.

There was even a swimming pool filled with girls dressed as mermaids.

Given the event's scale and remote location, guests were assigned rooms to stay overnight.

Wilson recounts her brief encounter with the billionaire host, who effectively "blanked" her, and describes the scene at the party as "insane," with drugs being openly handed around on trays.

The British royal, who remains unnamed but is said to be between fifteenth and twentieth in line to the British throne, was among the guests.

Wilson writes, "I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my breasts. They are my best physical asset."

The party escalated with a lavish firework display, followed by the appearance of another man with a tray of what looked like sweets.

When Wilson asked about the contents, she was told they were actually MDMA, with the man casually remarking, "Oh, it's for the orgy... the orgies normally start at these things at about this time."

Wilson's memoir delves into her life in Hollywood, offering a glimpse into a world where even the most unexpected encounters with royalty can take place amid the glitz and glamour of an elite tech billionaire's party.