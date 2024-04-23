Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani’s Coachella performance ‘the best concert’

Blake Shelton gushes over his wife Gwen Stefani for her performance at Coachella festival

Blake Shelton has recently praised Gwen Stefani's performance at Coachella festival.

In a new interview with E! News, Shelton, who was not present at the festival as he was in Las Vegas, appreciated Stefani’s performance after watching a video of her performance.

“You could tell that they just have that energy and that connection with each other and it's the best concert I think I've ever seen in my life,” said Shelton while speaking of Stefani.

Shelton stated, “It was unbelievable. I was able to watch it on YouTube. It was incredible.”

“You can't even imagine the rehearsals leading up to that because she hasn't played with those guys in like nine years,” remarked the musician.

Stefani reportedly did a surprise performance with Olivia Rodrigo at the festival on April 13.

“They had to get in there and dust off the music and get it going again,” stated Shelton.

To note, Stefani also joined Shelton on stage last week at the grand opening of his bar.

“I felt guilty to even ask her to do it, but not so guilty that I didn't ask her,” quipped Shelton.

Reflecting on how Ole Red's Sin City opening, Shelton revealed it was a success.

“From the second they opened the door just as practice run it's just been non-stop,” shared the musician

Shelton told the outlet, “People love having a Nashville connection in Las Vegas because so many country music fans come to Las Vegas.”

“Whether they're coming to a concert or they're just coming to Las Vegas because it's Las Vegas. And to be able to take a break from gambling or whatever you're doing here and just come have a beer and listen to some live country music is pretty special,” added the musician.