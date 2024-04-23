Anne Hathaway rejects calling herself a ‘fashion person’

Anne Hathaway sends pulses racing as she looks stunning in pink attire

Anne Hathaway has recently clarified she’s not a fashion person.



In a new interview with V Magazine, the Princess Diaries star said, “I view myself more as a guest,” in which she denied being a “fashion person”.

Anne continued, “I’m an actress first… I think there’s a degree of stamina and schlepping involved in being a proper fashion person.”

“I’m very grateful to be a guest,” stated the 41-year-old.

Although Anne had informally “studied” the history of fashion, The Intern actress explained, “It’d be an insult to someone whose education revolved around it to call herself a fashion person.”

“I’ve been welcomed for a long time and been shown great kindness and generosity by people whose lives it is,” noted the Hollywood star.

Earlier, Anne made several fashionable appearances over the years.

In 2023, The Devil Wears Prada star slayed the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme in a custom Atelier Versace tweed gown at Met Gala last year.

Speaking to Vogue at the time, Anne remarked, “I work with an amazing team. I’m just a lucky girl.”

Anne reportedly tied the knot with Adam Shulman in 2012 in a custom wedding gown designed by her “good friend” Valentino Garavani.

Meanwhile, Anne also reminisced the like of The Devil Wears Prada character in September 2022 as she donned Andy Sachs in a brown alligator skin coat and a sweater dress while attending the Michael Kors Collection spring/summer 2023 fashion show in New York City.