Beyonce fans criticize Post Malone, lackluster tribute compared to lengthy praise for Taylor Swift

Post Malone found himself in hot water with Beyoncé fans after sharing a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old rapper posted a black-and-white Polaroid of himself with Swift to celebrate the release of their new track, Fortnite, from the upcoming album Tortured Poets Department.

Along with the photo, Malone penned a glowing caption, describing Swift as a "once in a lifetime" artist.



"It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world," he wrote.

"I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you, Tay."

While many of his Instagram followers and Swift's dedicated fanbase, the Swifties, praised the touching post, it didn't sit well with the BeyHive, Beyoncé's fiercely loyal fanbase.

They took issue with the contrast in the tributes, pointing out that Post Malone's previous acknowledgments of Beyoncé lacked the same level of enthusiasm and depth.

As a result, social media was ablaze with criticism from her fans, calling for equal recognition and respect for both pop icons.

Fans expressed dissatisfaction over the striking difference in Post Malone's tributes to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé after a side-by-side comparison gained traction on social media.

A user on X shared a side-by-side comparison of the tributes, pointing out the stark difference in length. The user commented, "I find this so interesting."

Some suggested that Post Malone's connection with Taylor Swift might be stronger, given that Swift had written two posts about him, indicating a reciprocal level of energy.

Others dismissed the criticism, asserting that Post Malone hadn't said anything negative about the singer and that a simple "I love you" still conveyed admiration.

However, the original poster responded, saying, "Ok, but a complete sentence would have been nice is all," highlighting the perceived disparity in Malone's tributes to his respective collaborators.



