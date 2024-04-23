Ozzy Osbourne weighs in on performing at the Rock Hall induction ceremony

Ozzy Osbourne to perform at the Rock Hall induction ceremony

Ozzy Osbourne has recently opened up about performing at the Rock Hall induction ceremony in this year’s October.



Speaking to Billboard, Ozzy, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year as a solo artist in its 2024, said, “You never know, simply teasing that my outfit for the event will most certainly be black.

Reflecting on earning second induction, Ozzy mentioned he’s “more than honoured to receive his second induction, which feels big and different from getting welcomed into the Rock Hall alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates”.

“My solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole,” remarked the 75-year-old.

Ozzy didn’t reveal whether he would perform at this year’s induction ceremony but he pointed out that he’s “feeling inspired to create music” at present.

"I’m not putting a timetable on it," said the musician.

However, Ozzy added, “I plan to start working on a new album sometime in the near future.”

Earlier in a 2023 interview with the outlet, the musician pointed out undergoing his “final surgery” and wanted to make “one more album and return to performing live”.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God. I’m feeling OK — it was just dragging on,” stated Ozzy.

The singer told the outlet, “I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Meanwhile, Ozzy is reportedly be inducted into the Rock Hall's performer category alongside fellow musicians Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.