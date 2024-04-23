Tom Brady to be roasted in new Netflix special, hosted by Kevin Hart

Tom Brady is going to be roasted in new Netflix special, which will air on May 5

Tom Brady will reportedly be roasted in a new Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady, announced by the streaming service on April 22.



According to PEOPLE, the event will be hosted by Kevin Hart which is dubbed as “The Greatest Roast of All Time”, which will air on May 5.

In a press statement shared via Netflix, the upcoming special will feature “a surprise team of roasters from the comedy, sports and entertainment world”.

The statement said that Tom will face a funny panel of critics in Netflix special next month, which is also a part of “Netflix is a Joke Fest”, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

In a trailer about her upcoming show, Tom is seen walking away from LA’s iconic Forum as the building is jokingly set on fire.

“The man. The arena. The Roast of Tom Brady,” said Kevin in a voiceover, adding, “No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule.”

Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, having a sense of humour about his place in history and his accomplishments is still part of his game.

In a clip, Tom said, “Wait, what did I do?” to which Kevin replied, “The truth is, you’ve won too much, Tom, you let others have their turn.”

Tom added in the trailer, “I’m unroastable. Let’s go!”