Zendaya expresses her disgust after media questions about kissing Challengers co-stars

Zendaya shares her thoughts on kissing Challengers co-stars;media questions

Zendaya has recently expressed her disgust after media questioned about her kissing scenes in upcoming movie, Challengers.



During her promotional interview with Jake’s Takes for the new movie, the Euphoria actress showed her confusion when asked about kissing her co-stars on the screen in a new movie.



Jake Hamilton asked Zendaya, “I feel like, when you do it, there is an abnormal amount of attention paid to it.”



To which, the Dune actress replied, “I know, it’s very odd.”

Jake questioned, “Do you feel like, as a society, people have forgotten that an actor kissing another actor is literally a part of your job? Or are they using it as an excuse to get you to talk about kissing?”

“I have no idea. I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be, like, a viral thing, I don’t know. But I have noticed that, with me specifically,” replied the 27-year-old.

Zendaya told the host, “I feel like other actors don’t- if it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t [have] asked that question.”

However, the actress pointed out, “It’s a part of my job and it is a completely normal part of the job despite, I think, maybe other people’s perception of our job. But yeah, it is odd.”

Zendaya added, “Thank you for bringing that up, because I thought the same thing – I’m like, this is weird!”

Earlier in an interview with Vogue, the actress shared she was happy to play mature character than the high school students.



“I’m always in a high school somewhere. And, mind you, I never went to high school,” she remarked.

Zendaya mentioned that breaking away from “high school roles” in Challengers “was refreshing”.

“And it was also kind of scary, because I was like, ‘I hope people buy me as my own age, or maybe a little bit older, because I have friends that have kids, or are having kids,’” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s Challengers is slated to release in theatres on April 26.