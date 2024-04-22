Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's rescue dog makes surprise appearance in new photos

Meghan Markle's Mamma Mia seen touching Abigail Spencer in new picture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable Beagle named Mamma Mia made a surprise appearance in a series of new photos.

Meghan's friend Abigail Spencer has shared stunning photos of the couple's recue dog on her Instagram.

The latest influencer to pose with Meghan's new product is her Suits co-star Abigail, 42, who shared new pictures from a luscious garden with the strawberry preserve in her hand.



The actress and model captioned the photos : "This jam is my jam,' she told her followers. 'A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed… love you so M."

The post included two photos of Abigail lying on the grass with a beagle, which followers have quickly realised is Mamma Mia, a dog teh Duke and Duchess of Sussex rescued in 2022.



Her post appeared to be well-received among her followers, with actress Mindy Kaling even commenting that it was 'like an ad for sunshine and happiness'.



American jewellery designer Maya Brenner, whose brand became famous worldwide when Meghan was spotted wearing a necklace with an 'M' and 'H' charm back in 2016, also commented Abigail's post, saying: "This is just the prettiest pic. And our Love Retreat necklace collaboration making an appearance."

Spencer, who is best known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, is one of the lucky 50 to have received a limited edition jar of the Duchess' new American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam.