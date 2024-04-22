Tom Cruise shows his loyalty to David Beckham amid his feud with Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg lashes out at acting akin to soldier statement made by Tom Cruise in a 2013 clip

Tom Cruise has seemingly showed his loyalty to David Beckham amid footballer’s $10 million feud a lawsuit against F45 Training, which is partially owned by his former pal Mark Wahlberg.



Despite his busy schedule, the Top Gun star attended Victoria Beckham’s birthday bash and sparked his old “feud with Mark” in a 2013 resurfaced clip shared by fans via TMZ.

A 2013 resurfaced clip made headlines that showed Mark lashing out at Mission Impossible actor for his statement, suggesting, sometimes “it feels like acting is akin to serving as a soldier,” shared via the outlet.

In a clip, Mark could be seen addressing Tom’s statement about “acting is akin to serving as a soldier”.

At the time, speaking at a Q&A in Los Angeles ahead of a screening of his movie, Lone Survivor, in which he plays a Navy SEAL, Mark was furious on learning that any actor would compare acting to being on the front line.

“For actors to sit there and talk about, ‘Oh, I went to SEAL training’ — I don’t care what you did,” said the Mile 22 actor.

Mark mentioned, “You don’t do what these guys do. You just don’t. For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as being in the military. How dare you, while you sit in a makeup chair for two hours.

“You get to go home at the end of the day. You get to go to your hotel room. You get to order chicken or steak, whatever it is,” said The Family Plan actor.

Later, Mark clarified that it was “a misunderstanding” while giving interview to TMZ.

The Uncharted actor told the outlet, “I didn’t know that it was Tom Cruise that said that. Somebody just mentioned that people are making that comparison.”

“I love Tom Cruise. I have much respect for Tom Cruise, but I have just as much respect for military guys, so it’s just unfair for anybody to comment on that,” pointed out Mark.

Mark and Tom didn’t do movies together as the former also made bold statement regarding joining movie production.

“I was tired of waiting around to be offered movies that Tom had rejected,” replied the Contraband actor.

Meanwhile, Mark’s attorneys rejected David’s $10 million claims, calling the “fraudulent conduct” accusations baseless in a motion to dismiss, via The Sun.