Nicki Minaj fights back after fan endangers her during ‘Pink Friday 2’ show

Nicki Minaj is one to stand up for herself against disrespectful fans.

During her recent Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Detroit, the Queen of Rap was left shocked after a fan tossed an object at her onstage.

Fan footage captured incident, Showing Minaj instinctively and swiftly blocking the object with her hand and then tossing it back into the crowd before continuing her performance of Starships.

Although visibly surprised, the rapper quickly resumed her show, maintaining her composure.

Unfortunately, Minaj is not the only artist to have experienced such an incident. In a similar event in June 2023, Bebe Rexha was hit in the forehead with a phone during her concert in New York City. The culprit, Nicolas Malvanga, was subsequently arrested on several misdemeanor charges.

Rexha suffered a split eyebrow that required stitches and was taken to the hospital after being escorted offstage.

The trend of throwing objects at performers has drawn condemnation from various artists, including Charlie Puth and Adele. Puth expressed his concern on X after Rexha, Ava Max, and Kelsea Ballerini were targeted during their concerts, emphasising the disrespect and danger posed by such behaviour.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

Similarly, Adele addressed the issue during one of her Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas last year.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting to f***ing show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s*** on stage. Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you – I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f***ing kill you,” she sternly warned.