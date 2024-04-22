‘Quiet on Set’: Why Ariana Grande ‘declined’ to speak up in documentary

Ariana Grande starred in Dan Schneider's 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat' on Nickelodeon



Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV raised the curtain on some harrowing experiences faced by child actors at the hands of Dan Schneider, including Drake Belle, Giovonnie Samuels, Alex Nikolas, and Bryan Christopher.

However, there were other former child actors who were approached but declined to participate for the time being. Among these was Victorious alum Ariana Grande.

According to a new report by OK! Magazine, the pop icon, 30, refused not because she disagreed with the claims, but because she simply isn’t ready.

The report further revealed that other child actors also “turned it down,” including Amanda Bynes and Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, simply because “it wasn’t something they were ready to discuss.”

“They weren’t surprised by any of the allegations, though. Do they think boundaries were crossed when they look back? Absolutely,” the outlet further reported.

QOS – a five-part documentary – was released in March 2024. However, Grande seemingly hinted at the bombshell docuseries in a cryptic social media post ahead of its release.

“The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it,” she wrote.

The outlet said of Grande, “She knows what really happened, and she’ll discuss it when she’s ready.”