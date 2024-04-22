Rachel McAdams ‘honoured’ to make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane

Rachel McAdams on making her Broadway debut in Mary Jane

Rachel McAdams has recently made Broadway debut with her new play, Mary Jane in New York City on April 21.



“I feel so honoured to be here,” said the 45-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The Notebook star stated, “Broadway was something I'd always wanted to do, but felt really intimidated by.”

“So, to be standing on that stage feels like the completion of a longtime dream,” remarked Rachel.

The Oscar-nominated actress got emotional after she was presented with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her debut on Broadway stage.

“I'm less nervous now, but they're still there; I still get nervous every night,” revealed the Mean Girls actress.

Rachel continued, “And that's okay!”

“We know that there's a certain amount of nerves that's good and propels you forward and just makes the performance that much more vibrant, so you want to keep some of them. I'm embracing the nerves!” explained the About Time actress.

Reflecting on Broadway appearance, Rachel told the outlet, “It's just new, right? It's like starting a new job: you're always nervous the first day, no matter what it is, and then you get into the groove.”

“I feel like I'm finding my feet,” she remarked.

While talking about what she liked about Broadway, Rachel pointed out, “I'm kind of loving the spontaneous relationship that comes up every night.”

“It's different every night. You never know what's coming. You can't control anything. You can only do so much. and you have to be fast on your feet, you have to be really just hooked in. I just think it requires you to be really present,” added the actress.