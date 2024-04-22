Prince William, Princess Kate, George, Charlotte set to give Louis big surprise

Prince Louis turns six on April 23

Prince William, along with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will help cancer-stricken Kate Middleton to make Prince Louis's big day very special.

King Charles III's grandchild Prince Louis is celebrating his sixth birthday on Tuesday (April 23) and his two older siblings will likely be on hand to enjoy the celebrations.



Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, reportedly have a big surprise for their younger brother.

The youngster royal's birthday is also returning Catherine's smile as the princess of Wales is said to be preparing to carry out a touching tradition tonight to celebrate the cute royal's special event.

Kate, who's receiving preventative chemotherapy, previously revealed that she celebrates her children’s birthdays on the stroke of midnight by staying up late to make them a cake.



“I love making the cake,” the mother-of-three said in 2019 while appearing alongside Prince William on the BBC programme A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry.

"It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much,” she explained. “But I love it."

However, William and Kate have reportedly at a fix to release a new portrait of the Wales children to mark their birthdays following the scandal that emerged after Kensington Palace released a manipulated photograph of Kate and her three children to celebrate Mother’s Day.

There are speculations that any new photo of Prince Louis will inevitably be subject to scrutiny.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun future King William’s appearance with his son at Aston Villa football match last week, and his visit to a food charity on April 18, were “well-timed” appearances to send the public the message Princess Kate is well on the road to recovery.

