Prince William vows to follow in King Charles footsteps in new post

Prince William, who recently returned to the public duties, has shared a new meaningful post.
The Prince of Wales appeared to show solidarity with his father King Charles as he shared a message on Instagram Story to support his and dad's mission to save the planet from negative impact of the climate change.
The future King turned to Instagram on Monday to share a post about his crucial plan by marking World Earth Day.
The Earthshot Prize's founder's latest post suggests he will follow in his father's footsteps. The 75-year-old monarch, who is a decades-long campaigner in the environmental field, first spoke about the problems of plastic more than 50 years ago.
The royal family also shared a statement to highlight the King's efforts and campaigns to keep the planet save, stating: "On 19th February 1970, at the age of 21, The King warned of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment. In the five decades since, His Majesty has used his unique position to champion action for a sustainable future."
