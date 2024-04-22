Meghan Markle's pal gives befitting response to people targeting Duchess

Actress Melissa McCarthy defedned her friend Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash against the Duchess.

The Bridesmaids actress lambasted people targeting the former Suits star. She's dismayed by the vicious barrage of hate hurled towards Meghan.



"It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” she told Page Six at the Broadway opening of “Suffs” on Thursday night.



The 53-year-old star gave a befitting response to those who unnecessarily target Prince Harry's wife, saying: "A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people."

She went on: "I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate."

“Gilmore Girls” star McCarthy appeared alongside Meghan Markle for a video celebrating Markle’s 40th birthday and the launch of a mentorship program entitled 40×40. The humorous video gently spoofed Markle’s royal position.

