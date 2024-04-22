Paris Hilton shares her daughter looks 'fairly similar' to sister Nicky

Paris Hilton shared that her daughter London looks like her sister Nicky Hilton.

On April 22, the socialite opened up about her daughter's sweet traits in a recent episode of her podcast I Am Paris.

She said, “Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet."

Paris also shared that London “reminds me so much of my sister" whereas, her 15-month-old son Phoenix looks like her.

The television personality said, "She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki. Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nikki. So it's so cute just to, compare all those photos together."

Moreover, Paris also talked about the love between her kids as siblings.

She said, "[London] loves her big brother. It's so cute just to see them together."

Paris shared she is "excited to watch" her kids "grow up together and be best friends."

For the unversed, Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023.

In the same year in November, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, London, via surrogate.