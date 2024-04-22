King Charles receives pleasant news amid battling cancer

The 7ft bronze figure was unveiled in the town of Oakham before a crowd of hundreds

A towering statue of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled before a crowd of hundreds in Rutland, England's smallest county.

The town of Oakham was selected for this community-funded tribute, marking the first of its kind since the Queen's passing. Standing at 7ft tall on a 5ft plinth in the library gardens, the statue features three corgis, the Queen's beloved dogs.

Donations totaling approximately £140,000 were contributed, with most coming from individuals in memory of the late Queen. Hywel Pratley dedicated over a year to sculpting the bronze statue, commencing work in January 2023.

The piece was unveiled by the Bishop of Peterborough, Rutland's MP and the Lord-Lieutenant, who proudly celebrated the detail that three women representing church, monarchy and government were revealing a statue of England's longest reigning monarch, also a woman.

Rev. Debbie Sellin, Bishop of Peterborough, said, "It's good to celebrate something that is so important for the whole community. It feels a privilege for the church to be involved in this unveiling."



