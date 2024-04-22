Frank Turner announces UK tour, confirms new album

Frank Turner announces UK tour

Frank Turner, the folk-punk singer-songwriter recently announced a UK tour for the summer.

Accompanied by his backing band The Sleeping Souls for shows in Manchester, Leeds, Southampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, and Oxford between July 14 and 24, Turner is set to take the road, promoting his tenth album Undefeated.

His upcoming album which is slated to release on May 3 via Xtra Mile Recordings, includes singles; Letters, Girl From The Record Shop, No Thank You For The Music, and Do One.

The folk singer reached out to his fans, releasing a statement that read: "We're getting closer to the day when Undefeated is out in the world."

"We’ve announced and sold out 14 shows in the UK - all on the same day - so let’s add a few more! I’m bringing the tour, the new album, the Sleeping Souls, and my excellent friends The Meffs, to a string of dates in rooms I know well and love around the UK this July, in between our festival shows."

The artist is set to hit the road on May 4, performing a total of fifteen shows across various cities in England.



For the unversed, Turner's tour will feature the most gigs in various cities within a 24-hour window.