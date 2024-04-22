Victoria Beckham shares her hands-on parenting philosophy

Victoria Beckham was joined by her husband and children for her 50th birthday bash last week

Victoria Beckham knows the importance of some quality mother-daughter bonding.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in an interview published Thursday, the former Spice Girls member, 50, discussed her and husband David Beckham’s parenting philosophies over their four kids, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 12.

With her youngest and only daughter Harper, in particular, Victoria revealed that she frequently has a girls’ night, especially when David is away.

“I’ve never not done those things, neither has David. They are important,” she declared, adding, “We do them when David is away. Tonight it’s fake tan.”

Indeed, the power couple’s parenting style is very hands-on and prioritises keeping the kids as involved as possible.

Just over the weekend, the entire family got together for the fashion designer’s star-studded 50th birthday bash, which also had the likes of Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsey in attendance.

The festivities also saw an impromptu Spice Girls reunion as Victoria’s longtime friends and former bandmates – Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, and Melanie “Mel B” Brown – performed their 1997 single Stop during the party.