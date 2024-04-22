Meghan Markle feels insecure of King Charles' generous charity?

King Charles gives all the money to charity from jam sales

Meghan Markle is experiencing feelings of insecurity in comparison to King Charles due to their respective jam sales, according to royal biographer Angela Levin.

She appeared alongside Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster on GB News to address the spike in sales for the monarch’s Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve following Meghan's soft launch of a similar product.

According to Levin, Meghan might encounter problems with her product because the ingredients are sourced from her own garden.

“How many strawberries has she (Meghan) got?”, Levin asked.

“It’s not going to have thousands of people asking for jam, we won’t have it.

“There was a thing she was cross about. Jealous, really. King Charles brings in all the food and the jam from somewhere else.

“He doesn’t do it or get his staff to do it, of course not. They get all the material arriving and then they sell it.

“He gives all the money to charity, but all the money from this brand is for Meghan.

“People have thought, ‘if we are going to get jam, if that’s what is trendy, let’s get it from the King, not from Meghan.”

Meghan sent her limited edition strawberry jam to friends ahead of her brand American Riviera Orchard formally bringing out a range of items.

Among those to post images of the jam jar was fashion designer Tracy Robbins, who showcased jars that the duchess sent out nestled in a basket of lemons.