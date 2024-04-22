Melissa Joan Hart reveals 'supernatural' connection to son's prom date

Melissa Joan Hart recently offered an insight into her son Mason Walter’s prom date, reminding the actress of her show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Hart took to various social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, alongside a caption that read: "Prom 2024 is in the books! Mason and his beautiful girlfriend Sabrina (yes that’s her name) had a lovely night celebrating the end of an era! #MasonDatesSabrina"
Her post sparked confusion among her followers, who didn’t hesitate to ask about her son's prom date, noting: "What we need to know…was she named after the show??"
Another user expressed excitement under her post, adding: "So handsome!! What a coincidence about his girlfriend's name.. Hope they had a blast!"
Although the 'proud' mother-of-three has yet to respond to the question, other users were quick to acknowledge the comment.
Agreeing with the thought, a third user chimed in: "I thought the same thing, imagine naming Your child after a show then growing up and ends up dating the person who played the characters son. That’s like fate."
For the unversed, the actress has been frequent with keeping her social media up-to-date, sharing milestones of her kids.
Nicki Minaj is among the many artists who have dealt with fans endangering them by throwing objects on stage
Mark Wahlberg’s response to Tom Cruise statement in a 2013 clip going rounds on social media
Kate Middleton has special plan to celebrate Prince Louis birthday as he turns six on April 23
Kanye West is currently being investigated for alleged battery of man he claims ‘physically, sexually assaulted’...
Amanda Bynes and Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie also declined to come forward on ‘QOS’
Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on performing in front of live audience