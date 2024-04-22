Melissa Joan Hart reveals 'supernatural' connection to son's prom date

Melissa Joan Hart reveals connection with Mason Walter's prom date

Melissa Joan Hart recently offered an insight into her son Mason Walter’s prom date, reminding the actress of her show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Hart took to various social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, alongside a caption that read: "Prom 2024 is in the books! Mason and his beautiful girlfriend Sabrina (yes that’s her name) had a lovely night celebrating the end of an era! #MasonDatesSabrina"

Her post sparked confusion among her followers, who didn’t hesitate to ask about her son's prom date, noting: "What we need to know…was she named after the show??"

Another user expressed excitement under her post, adding: "So handsome!! What a coincidence about his girlfriend's name.. Hope they had a blast!"

Although the 'proud' mother-of-three has yet to respond to the question, other users were quick to acknowledge the comment.

Agreeing with the thought, a third user chimed in: "I thought the same thing, imagine naming Your child after a show then growing up and ends up dating the person who played the characters son. That’s like fate."

For the unversed, the actress has been frequent with keeping her social media up-to-date, sharing milestones of her kids.