Taylor Swift reacts to 'The Tortured Poets Department' reviews  

Taylor Swift seems to be on cloud nine following the release of her much-awaited album The Tortured Poets Department.
The globally known musician took to her Instagram story and shared a few positive reviews about her 11th studio album, which she released on April 19 with a double album.
At first, Swift shared Rolling Stone's review which reads “confused, bitter, raging, vulnerable, yet more gloriously chaotic than we’ve ever heard her before.”
The Lover singer wrote in response, "And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding," adding two white heart emojis.
Moreover, The Independent journalist Helen Brown heaped praise on Swift's latest work.
The review reads, "The whole album is a terrific reminder of the intense, personal connection Swift can conjure in song."
"She fills arenas and dominates the news agenda because listeners can relate to her starry dramas – her tales endow their own experiences with new electricity."
Swift re-shared the story and penned, "Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be."
