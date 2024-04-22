British Conductor Sir Andrew Davis dead at 80

Andrew Davis passes away at 80

British Conductor Sir Andrew Davis died at the age 80 after undergoing treatment for leukemia on Saturday, April 20.

The Royal Opera House took to X, formerly known as Twitter to mark the death of the BBC Proms conductor, in a statement that read: "We are saddened to hear of the death of conductor Sir Andrew Davis."

It further continued, adding: "In a career spanning over five decades, he was the artistic leader of several of the world's most distinguished opera and symphonic institutions including BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and Glyndebourne."

Following Sir Andrew’s death in Chicago, a plethora of tributes poured in that marked the death of the "great" musician.

Responding to the heartfelt news, musician and conductor Julian Lloyd Webber wrote: "Sad to learn of the death of Sir Andrew Davis. A great musician who was wonderful with his soloists."

"I treasure the memory of a lovely Delius Concerto in 2012 with Philharmonia Orchestra. RIP."

Meanwhile, the current chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo wrote on X: "Remembering with greatest respect and admiration everything Sir Andrew Davis did for music, and particularly for dear BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus over many decades."

For the unversed, Sir Andrew performed a diverse range of repertoire ranging from contemporary to Baroque.

He was entitled as the longest-serving chief conductors of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.