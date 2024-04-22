David Beckham makes chivalrous gesture for wife Victoria

David Beckham proved that he was a gentleman as ever as he made a special gesture for wife Victoria Beckham.

The former footballer was photographed carrying his wife on his back as they headed out of the birthday celebrations held in honour of Posh Spice’s 50th birthday.

Dressed in a bow tie and suspenders with his white shirt and black suit pants, David was focussed on making an exit, while Victoria held onto her beau in her label’s sheer green dress with David’s jacket draped on her shoulders.

Ahead of the celebration, Victoria broke her foot in a February gym accident and arrived at the birthday party in crutches.

Victoria had a lavish bash at the private members club, Oswald’s, which had a star-studded guest list including the likes of Eva Longoria, Tom Cruise and even Victoria's Spice Girls group mates – Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell – among others.

During the party, fans were treated to a special reunion to the popular girl band’s reunion as they performed the choreography to their 1997 hit Stop.

The ever-supportive husband, David excitedly recorded the moment as he was seen fangirling and singing along to the hit track.

“I mean come on,” David captioned the video shared onto his Instagram.

Alongside the Spice Girls, all four of David and Victoria’s children made an appearance at the event.